It would have been revealed what the plan that Marvel Studios has with the character of Echo

For months, it has been known that Echo will connect with Daredevil: Born Again. However, it has never been clarified how the two programs are related, but that would have changed thanks to a new report.

How does Echo connect to Daredevil: Born Again?

Cryptic HD QUALITY, an account in charge of sharing information, has published important details of the series focused on Maya Lopez, including how it ends. Therefore, if you don’t want to know more about the Marvel Cinematic Universe show, you should stop reading.

The account talks about what the starting point of the series is, as well as the ending and its connection with Daredevil: Born Again. Below, we share all the information.

“Returning to his hometown, Echo hides his criminal past while rediscovering his Native American roots. Her past resurfaces when Kingpin finds her and reveals that the Black Knife Cartel, her former affiliation, is attacking them. Despite their current relationship, Echo and Kingpin must band together to survive.”

“The finale unfolds with Echo embarking on a new chapter as a private investigator in New York City. The final scene paves the way for the next phase of her journey, as Daredevil approaches her with a new case, transitioning seamlessly into the narrative of ‘Daredevil: Born Again.'”

All five episodes of the show will be released on Disney+ the 10th of January.