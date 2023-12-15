Sony would be preparing the arrival of PS5 Pro for the end of 2024 and would do so by using Sony's own technology to power the system.

PlayStation 2024 seems to be marked by a greater presence of exclusive video games, since the year will begin next January 19 with The Last of Us Part II Remastered. However, there will also be a great importance in hardware, since it is said that the Japanese company would be preparing the landing of PS5 Pro for the end of next year. Now, through all this information, it has been possible to know new details and everything indicates that the new revision would arrive with a special technology patented by Sony.

It was the journalist Jeff Grubb the person in charge of offering these new details related to PS5 Pro, ensuring that all the rumors in this regard are real and that the launch of the new console would occur in the month of September 2024. However, Grubb's words affirm that “the current specifications are based on a variety of possibilities because they haven't really fine-tuned them completely”so the final result of the technology could be different from what has been leaked so far.

PS5 Pro would have its own DLSS for machine learning

In relation to this, Grubb also offers new details of what Sony could be preparing to highlight with PS5 Pro. “The most important thing here, like the big feature that it will support this system is Sony's proprietary DLSS-like solution, where they use their own machine learning to enhance the images so they can run things at a really high resolution and frame rate in the same way. That's where the 2x hardware ray tracing acceleration comes in, but they could do even more than just better hardware ray tracing. So yes, this is probably happening,” the journalist explained.

For now, we will have to see What happens in relation to the possible arrival of PS5 Prowhich would be in charge of getting the most out of Sony's new generation before making the leap to PS6, which should arrive in 2028.

