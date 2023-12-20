Game Freak is preparing a new update for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple that will fix two key problems with version 3.0.

Game Freak has had to issue a warning to all players. After the launch of The Indigo Discwith the version 3.0 under the arm, there is a serious problem in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple which requires the release of a new patch, the version 3.0.1 which will arrive at the end of January 2024.

Specifically, there are two errors that will be corrected with this update for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. The first has to do with Inkay. By leveling up this Pokémon using Candy, as long as it is below level 30, the game crashes and it's no use pressing buttons. The other fault is in the creation of MT 223Eco Metallic, which requires a Shieldon's Claw to be made, and this Pokémon is exclusive to the Purple Edition of the game.

At the moment, there is no exact date for this patch. It will arrive at the end of January next year and it is expected that it will bring some more changes under its belt. Meanwhile, Game Freak is offering gifts to compensate Pokémon Scarlet and Purple players (you can redeem them following the instructions we leave at the end of the news) that there are problems when playing in El Disco Índigo.

And you, Have you encountered these errors?

Fuente