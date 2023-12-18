Today a new announcement was shared for Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about news focused on a new horror game for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it is Choo-Choo Charleswhich will come to the console on January 18, 2024 for $19.99 through the eShop. You can see it below:

Navigate a huge play area on your trusty old engine. These winding tracks are treacherous, so you'll need to plan each mission carefully. Be careful when traveling on foot or changing direction; Charles could be waiting for you.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

Fountain. Image source.