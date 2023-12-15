The version arrives restyling of the minivan Opel Combo Electric, with new technologies, connectivity solutions and comfort details. The autonomy is over 300 km with a single charge in direct current DC up to 100 kW. Externally, the new version features a redesigned frontincorporating the badge Opel Visor. Inside, the dashboard is fully digital, with 10-inch color touchscreens based on the platform Snapdragon Cockpit di Qualcomm Technologies, Inc2with wireless connections and charging for smartphones.

New Opel Combo Electric, versions

The electric Combo is available in two lengths: the 4.41 meters offers space for up to 5 people, while the variant Combo XL of 4.76 meters it can accommodate up to 7 passengers in three rows, with the possibility of completely configuring the second row with three single seats. The car is equipped with a panoramic roof with curtain and a versatile roof gallery. There are 27 storage spaces with a total of 186 liters of capacityproviding ample space for travel items or daily necessities.

New Opel Combo Electric

Combo Electric charging

Opel Combo Electric

7-seater passenger compartment

New Opel Combo Electric dashboardNew Opel Combo Electric

The new Combo Electric offers up to 4,000 liters of loading volume (up to the roof), depending on the seating configuration, providing a practical choice for long journeys or for large families. With the'separate access to the load compartment via the rear window and the horizontally folding front passenger seat backrest, it is possible to transport long objects such as surfboards or similar.

Battery and autonomy

The Combo Electric has an autonomy of up to 330 kilometers (WLTP) without the need for top-ups, thanks to the implementation of 50 kWh battery in an optimal underlying position for passenger comfort and cargo. Furthermore, thanks to the continuous development of the electric drive system and the efficient heat pumpzero-emission travel is made even more pleasant.

With an electric motor from 100 kW/136 CV and an immediate maximum torque of 260 Nmthe Combo Electric can reach a maximum speed of 135 km/h. Combo drivers can choose between three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Power. Moreover, with the new system regenerative brakingenergy can be recovered in three different modes via levers behind the steering wheel to extend the vehicle's range.

New Opel Combo Electric charging

L’11 kW-Onboard-Charger included as standard allows fast charging of the Combo Electric with AC. The battery can be charged up to approximately 80%. 30 minutes using a fast charging station a 100 kW direct current.

ADAS on the new electric Combo

The new Opel Combo Electric is equipped with up to 18 advanced driver assistance systems ADAS. The Combo is equipped with the lighting system for the first time Intelli-Lux LED Matrixwith 14 LED elements that guarantee optimal vision without glare when driving at night.

The interior of the new Combo Electric

Among the ADAS on board there is also the adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and high-resolution 180-degree rear camera.

Price, how much does the new Combo cost

The price of the new Combo Electric starts at approx 37.000 euro. Arrives in Opel dealerships in 2024.

Foto Opel Combo Electric

