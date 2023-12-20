New gift available! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

A new Mystery Gift distribution event has already been confirmed as compensation for bugs in current version 3.0.0 of the game, which will be corrected in the patch detailed a few minutes ago. We leave you with the data of this event:

As an apology for the fact that TM 223 requires materials that are only available in one version of the game (Shieldon of Scarlet), they will be distributed 10 MT 223 (Eco metallic) starting December 26, 2023. They will be available through Mystery Gift -> Receive via Internet. It will be available until version 3.0.1 is released, which will resolve the error at the end of January 2024, still without a specific date.

We remember them the steps To redeem these gifts in Scarlet and Purple:

Open the main menu on your copy of Scarlet or Purple Select 'Poképortal', then 'Mystery Gift' Select 'Receive via Internet'

