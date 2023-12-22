We already know the series and movies with which Prime Video is going to start the new year. Which of these new features pique your interest?

We are approaching the end of the month (and year), and as usual, the platforms of streaming They begin to announce their new movies and series facing the beginning of the new year. If we were recently reviewing the Disney+ premieres, now it's Prime Video's turn.

On this occasion, there are not only interesting premieres on the platform, we also find the arrival of several juicy titles to buy or rent in digital format, as well as some new features on its other payment channels.

Without further ado, below we compile the premiere movies and series on Prime Video to watch in January 2024.

Prime Video premieres in January

The Magnificent Seven (MGM+) – January 1 The Lazarus Project season 2 (AMC SELEKT) – January 1 Dark Winds (new series, AMC+) – January 1 After. It all ends here – January 3 Intruder – January 5 Sapo SA season 2 – January 5 Napoleon (purchase or rent) – January 9 Campeonex (purchase) – January 10 Sawdust, actor's wood (new series) – January 12 January Role Play – January 12 Last installment – January 15 The Marvels (purchase) – January 16 Hazbin Hotel (new series) – January 19 Talk to me – January 19 Wonka (purchase or rent) – January 20 Wish (purchase ) – January 23 Marry My Husband (new series) – January 24 Lucía Bellido: Without filters (documentary) – January 24 Zorro (new series) – January 25 Expatriates (new series) – January 26 CAEM: The forge of the rescue (new series) – January 31 Naruto Shippuden season 7 – January 31

One of the most notable premieres on the platform to start the new year is Expats, a dramatic miniseries created by Lulu Wang with Nicole Kidman leading the cast.

Its plot follows the intersecting stories of three women whose lives become intertwined after a sudden family tragedy. “The series questions privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and guilt blurs,” his synopsis describes.

Another series to take into account is Zorroa new adaptation of the classic character played by Miguel Bernardeau on this occasion, directed by Javier Quintas and Miguel Ángel Vivas.

“The story follows Diego de la Vega, who takes on the role of Zorro to unmask his father's murderers and bring them to justice. In addition to fighting for justice in Los Angeles, Diego must face the challenges of being a hero and understand how his role affects California in a time of constant change,” describes the synopsis of the series.

Nor should we lose sight of Serrines, an actor's wood, a promising comedy with Antonio Resines in which the actor parodies himself as Serrines, a veteran performer who has enjoyed popularity in his career thanks to his participation in The Baconsa series that was very famous a few years ago.

However, poor Serrines has not achieved his main aspiration: to enjoy critical support and prestige in the entertainment industry and among his professional colleagues.

As for the filmswe also find titles as interesting as tell mea horror film directed by Danny and Michael Philippou starring Sophie Wilde.

It tells the story of Mia, a lonely teenager who becomes addicted to summoning spirits through the use of an embalmed hand. But when confronted by a soul claiming to be her dead mother, Mia unleashes a plague of supernatural forces and is torn between who she can trust: the living or the dead..

These are the premiere movies and series on Prime Video to watch throughout the month of January 2024. What do you think of the list of new features to enjoy on the streaming platform in the new year? Tell us in the comments.