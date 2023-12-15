Like every week, we compile the most notable premieres in movies and series available on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ Spain to watch on the weekend of December 15, 2023.

After an intense day of post-long weekend work we arrive at the weekend, time to take advantage and disconnect a little and stay at home to enjoy the news that Netfix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ have prepared for us (because let's see who will dares to go downtown in the middle of Christmas).

And as is customary, at HobbyCine we provide you with the plan at home with our compilation of what we consider to be the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of December 15, 2023. Take good notes!

Netflix brings the end of one of its star series

Netflix

There is no doubt that the most notable premiere among the Netflix news It is the last batch of episodes of the final season of The Crown, one of the highest quality series you can find on the platform.

After addressing Lady Di's tragic accident, the final stretch of The Crown shows one of the darkest moments for the British Royal Family, where its members begin to lose the sympathy of the people, who consider that the monarchy is distancing itself from them. This is our review of The Crown season 6 part 2.

Another of the best new Netflix series Takumi Kitamura, Jun Shison, Kanata Hongô y Shûhei Uesugi, entre otros.

It tells the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a rebellious teenager who dies saving the life of a child who was about to be hit by a car.

When they go to the Other World, they conclude that their time to die had not yet come, so they Yusuke returns to Earth on the condition that he helps them solve cases related to the spiritual world..

One of the best movies of the year comes to HBO Max

This week HBO Max stands out in its premieres with what has undoubtedly been one of the biggest cinematic hits of the year: Barbie.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film revolves around the stereotypical Barbie, one of the many versions of the iconic doll that lives in harmony with her companions and the different versions of Ken in Barbieland.

However, everything begins to fall apart when Barbie begins to have “inappropriate” thoughts in Barbieland, such as talking about death, which causes a strong existential crisis.

With the help of Beach Ken, Barbie embarks on a journey of self-discovery into the real world to try to return to who she was before.. Here we leave you our review of Barbie.

Another of the best HBO Max premieres is My Adventures with Superman, a new animated series based on the popular DC superhero directed by Jake Wyatt and featuring Jack Quaid lending his voice to the protagonist.

Its plot once again follows Clark Kent's beginnings as the legendary Superman, where the young boy begins his first days as a reporter for the Daily Planet and tries to learn to hide his true identity from those closest to him.

Prime Video brings us several of the most interesting series

Prime Video

We arrive at the Prime Video premieres featuring Los Farad, a new Spanish series created by Mariano Barroso and Alejandro Hernández whose cast heads Miguel Herrán, Susana Abaitua and Pedro Casablanc.

Based on real events, the series takes place in Marbella in the 80s and follows the story of Oskar, a young man whose life is going to turn around thanks to his girlfriend's familySara Farad.

Sara's parents offer Oskar a promising future through a most unexpected job from which the family profits: arms trafficking. You can read our review of Los Farad here.

Another of the series to highlight on the platform is Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba, one of the best anime of recent years whose plot follows Tanjirou Kamado, a young man whose life changes completely when a demon murders his entire family except for his little sister, whom he turns into a demon.

After this, Tanjirou decides to become a demon hunter with the goal of finding the person responsible for the death of his family and finding a way for his sister Nezuko to become human again.

This week Prime Video has released two seasons of the animeon the one hand the Infinity Train arc that was once captured in a film, and on the other hand what would become the true season 2 of the series, the Pleasure Quarter arc.

Last but not least, we highlight among the best Prime Video premiere series season 2 of Reacher, the action thriller created by Nick Santora starring Alan Ritchson.

Its plot revolves around Jack Reacher, a retired military police officer who, After being arrested for a murder he didn't commit, he finds himself embroiled in a deadly conspiracy of corrupt cops, shady businessmen, and scheming politicians.. Here we remind you of our review of Reacher season 1.

Disney+ releases the end of one of the most iconic film sagas

Lucasfilm

Within the Disney+ news Among his films, we highlight the arrival on the platform of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final installment of the popular adventure saga starring Harrison Ford.

Its plot begins with a recently retired Dr. Jones who is going to be involved in one last adventure when his goddaughter appears to ask him for help. locate the Dial of Destiny, an artifact that, according to legend, is capable of traveling through time and space. You can read our review of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny here.

In the field of anime we find in the Disney+ premieres Undead Unluck, a fun action and science fiction comedy based on the popular manga by Yoshifumi Tozuka.

Under the direction of Yuki Yase, the series revolves around Fuuko Izumo, a young woman who has a very particular power: causes bad luck to anyone who comes into physical contact with its skin.

Frustrated that her jinx power is preventing her from having a romantic relationship, Fuuko decides to end her life. But just at that moment a man appears who is not “affected” by the young woman's ability, since he is immortal and cannot die under any circumstances.

Fascinated by the deadly calamities he suffers when touching Fuuko, The immortal decides not to separate from the young woman to thoroughly scrutinize her abilities with the intention of finding the remedy that will put an end to her already long existence.all while they are pursued by a mysterious organization that is after their powers.

So far our review of the best new movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ to watch on the weekend of December 15, 2023. What news do you find most interesting to enjoy during these days of rest?