We compile the premiere movies and series that arrive in the Disney+ catalog throughout the month of January 2024.

We are approaching the end of 2023, and as such, the main streaming platforms are beginning to announce the news with which they are going to start the new year, such as Disney+.

Through a press release, the streaming platform has announced some of the films and series which we will see over the next month, where we find several titles of interest. You can take a look at the list below.

The Disney+ premieres that arrive in January

Promotion 09 (new series) – January 3 Echo (new series) – January 10 Bluey (new episodes) – January 12 The Creator – January 17 The Jewel Thief – January 17 The Artful Dodger (new series) – January 17 The Godfather of Harlem season 3 – January 17 Cristóbal Balenciaga (new series) – January 19 A Bug's Life (new series) – January 24 Never Let Him Go: The Scott Johnson Story – January 24

Without a doubt one of the most notable news from Disney+ within the series is Echothe new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that focuses on Maya, the antagonist introduced in Hawkeye.

Although the main attraction is not its protagonist, but the secondary characters that appear in it, since We will see Kingpin and Daredevil once again played by Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox in what is going to be a juicy appetizer while we patiently wait for Daredevil: Born Again.

Another series to take into account is The Artful Dodger, a thriller directed by Jeffrey Walker that stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Jessica De Gouw, Maia Mitchell and Damon Herriman, among others.

Its plot continues”the double life of a prestigious surgeon who cannot leave his past as a criminal behind, in 19th century Australia“, details its brief synopsis.

As for the films We find ourselves among the most notable premieres on Disney+ in January The Creatorone of the best science fiction films released this year, directed by Gareth Edwards and whose cast is led by John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

In a future where the human race is at war with machines, a tough ex-special forces agent named Joshua is convinced and recruited to accept a new mission: kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to wipe out all of humanity.

This is just a small preview of everything that Disney+ is going to release next January 2024, because sometimes the streaming platform keeps some tricks up its sleeve to announce them later, as we have seen recently with the new Doctor Who special. What do you think of the announced premieres?