The rumor about a possible fourth installment of “Back to the Future”con Tom Holland and the return of Michael J. Fox y Christopher Lloydspread on social networks thanks to an alleged trailer.

However, this advance was created using Artificial Intelligence and does not have official support. The KH Studio company released the video through YouTube, showing scenes that hint at a new time travel story.

In addition to this, the study shared the synopsis of the experiment.

“Tom Holland takes on the role of a brilliant young inventor, Jake McFly, who stumbles upon the lost diary of Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). The diary contains secrets to enhance time travel capabilities, opening up new possibilities and consequences. “As Jake navigates through multiple timelines, he encounters familiar faces and new challenges, all while trying to stop a mysterious adversary from rewriting history,” the video's description reads.

Until this Thursday, the video has 2.5 million views, more than 7 thousand likes and with various comments from users of the social network.

He last May 4 of this year, Geoffrey Hintonknown as “father of AI”, expressed concerns about the risks posed by AI.

In an article published in The New York Timesthe expert feared that the capacity of artificial intelligence could be used to create and spread false information on the Internet, which would hinder people's ability to discern the truth.

In addition to this, he assured that artificial intelligence threatens humanity because it works better than the human brain and no one can guarantee that it can be controlled.

Meanwhile, he warned of three dangers: the creation of digital content whose veracity will be impossible for the “average user”the replacement of workers in a wide range of trades and that AI systems may one day become autonomous weapons, species of “killer robots.”

