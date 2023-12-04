New leaks from the Indigo Disk They have given a lot to talk about. Fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have not taken long to debate about what can await us in the next DLC that the game will receive. The truth is that fans have high expectations.

These leaks have arisen as a result of a filtration caused by some leakers. At the moment it is not official, so we have to treat this information as what it is, a supposed leak and rumor of what would await us in the game.

These are the 25 legendaries from previous games that you will be able to catch in The Indigo Disk. They are not shiny locked. https://t.co/RPM49ficnI — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 29, 2023

According to the leaks it seems that we will have up to 25 legendary encounters with the new DLC, although this could be subject to future changes. This information also adds more context to the case, and it is assumed that we will find Shiny/variocolor variants of some legendaries.

These Pokémon could be obtained thanks to Teraraids.

Via