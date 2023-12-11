Last week, League of Legends launched its latest Champion called Hwei the Visionary, which is a Midlaner that attracted attention with its announcement, since instead of 4 skills it has a total of 10. Skills that can be executed in different combinations However, this complexity is also reflected in its catastrophic win rate, which is incredibly low.

Hwei, the visionary appeared with League of Legends patch 13.24, and is presented as a mage designed for Midlane who, as we mentioned, has 10 skills instead of 4 and can be executed with different postures and combinations. His abilities provide him with, for example, mana restoration, movement speed or simply damage. His biography on the official site states: “Hwei, a taciturn painter who creates fascinating works to confront Ionia’s criminals and comfort his victims. Beneath his melancholy lies a twisted and emotional mind, tormented by the dynamic visions of his imagination and the gory memories of the massacre that took place in his temple.”

“Hwei seeks to understand his light and his darkness, which inevitably leads him to the artist who saw his true nature. With his brush and his palette, Hwei gives shape to infinite possibilities as he gradually gets closer to the answers he seeks or the desperation that consumes him,” the devs indicate.

An incredibly low win rate

After its release last Wednesday, things were not looking good for Hwei as Dexerto reports his win rate was between 27% and 35%. The catastrophic start to the game that Riot reacted to quickly, releasing a hotfix on December 8 that improved his abilities. But that doesn’t seem to have really helped either, since as can be seen from U.GG, he is still in an unfavorable state. If we sort the list by win rate, Hwei is in the bottom 3 places as a support, as a Midlaner and as a Toplaner, his win rate ranges between 34% and 38%.

A complex learning curve

As fans can imagine, this is apparently because Hwei has 10 skills and being able to execute them requires a lot of learning time. That’s why knowing when each skill is worth using and which rotations are best won’t be an easy task. Making a comparison with Briar, this one also had a low win rate at first, but it was mainly due to the new auto-attack mechanic that players had to get used to.

An example that makes us think that this loss rate could just be a bad start and perhaps over time the community will become familiar with this champion and his 10 abilities. Powers that can also be seen as an advantage, since it could be more difficult for the opponent to anticipate Hwei’s next attack.

