Il November 27, 2023on the occasion of 117th anniversary of Lanciaa preview of the new Ypsilon 100% electricwhich will be officially unveiled in Milan in the month of February 2024. This is an interior teaser showing a round table in the center of the dashboarddeveloped in collaboration with Cassina, furniture specialist. This table is designed to serve as a support surface, for example for devices such as a mobile phone, and as a control center for the on-board system. Later a second image showed the front of the new Ypsilon.

New Lancia Ypsilon, preview

The new Lancia Ypsilon will not be a crossover but one hatchback, under 1.50 meters in height. But it could take on many features, especially technical ones, of the latest innovations from Stellantis, including the Jeep Avengerthe Fiat 600 and the future B-SUV Alfa Romeo. He will share with them the e-CMP2 platform of PSA origin, capable of hosting different engines, both thermal and electrified or completely electric.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE

The latter will probably fit the tested one 156 HP electric motor powered by a 3000mAh battery 54 kWhwhich guarantees an autonomy of over 400 km. Subsequently, as already happened with the Avenger and the 600, the Ypsilon will also be available in a mild hybrid the 48 Voltprobably with the same engine 1.2 turbo petrol with 136 HP.

New Ypsilon 2024 as it will be

The new Lancia Ypsilon is inspired by the style of the concept Pu+Ra HPE, especially in the front design, also visible in the first official images. The front, which also draws inspiration from the design of Lancia Beta Montecarloit will be glossy black to best highlight the new Lancia letteringjust as it was presented in the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept.

The image of the passenger compartment instead reveals the new SALA infotainment system (Sound, Air, Light, Augmented), a complete control center for all aspects of the car. This system, developed internally by Stellantis Group and driven by artificial intelligence, it adapts to the driver's individual preferences.

Teaser of the interior of the new Ypsilon, created in collaboration with Cassina

Furthermore, the leather covering will be included in the standard equipment of the Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassinaa special launch version of the new generation, available in solos 1,906 examplesin honor of the year the car manufacturer was founded.

Prices of the new Ypsilon 2024

Taking the prices of the Jeep Avenger and of Fiat 600it is expected that the costs of the new Electric Ypsilon they will get closer to the 40.000 euro. The probable 48 Volt hybrid version will have an estimated starting price between 25,000 and 30,000 euros.

The new Ypsilon will be presented in February 2024

The official presentation is scheduled for the month of February 2024while its arrival in dealerships will take place a few months later, presumably just before summer 2024.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024 accident in the river

In the days in which Lancia shows the first images of the new Lancia Ypsilon 2024, other unofficial photos of the new model are circulating online. In the photos released online in France by The Republican Eastwe see a car being recovered by Montbéliard firefighters in a river after a accidentnear the Stellantis factory of Sochaux and from the images it is hypothesized that it could be the prototype of the new Lancia Ypsilon 2024.

The car recovered from a river could be the new Ypsilon

The recovery photos show details that recall the style of the L conceptancia Pu+Ra HPEsuch as the round rear lights and the Lancia logo on the C-pillar. Also the written “Lancia” on the plastic insert on the tailgate and the design of the wheels seem to relate to the new model.

The recovery was done a few steps from the Stellantis factory in Sochaux

However, it is not possible to confirm with certainty that the car involved is the new Ypsilon. The mystery also deepens as it is assumed that the car was recovered stolen.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept photo

Read also:

– Concept Lancia Pu+Ra HPE

– All the news, car tests on LANCIA

– Tested Lancia car videos

– What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK