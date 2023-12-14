On the occasion of 117th anniversary of Lanciaa preview of the new Ypsilon 100% electricwhich will be officially unveiled in Milan in the month of February 2024. A teaser of the interior was first glimpsed with a round table in the center of the dashboarddeveloped in collaboration with Cassinaspecialist in furnishings and then a second rendering in which the lines can be understood front and sides of the new Ypsilon.

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024, how it could be

Lancia Ypsilon 2024 seen in real life

In the days in which Lancia shows the first images of the new Lancia Ypsilon 2024, others are circulating online real photos of the new Ypsilon model where you can see the lines of the bodywork.

The photos show the car completely submerged in water, with the windows open and the headlights off. Some design details can be noted, such as the smooth sides, with a rear handle in the window frame, the rear pillar which houses the Lancia logo, the black headlights and the front lights on two levels.

These photos spread in France by The Republican East they portray the car sunk into a river while it is being recovered by Montbéliard firefightersnear the Stellantis factory of Sochaux and from the images it is clear that it is the new Lancia Ypsilon 2024. The accident did not cause injuries, but gave the opportunity to see the design of the new Ypsilon without camouflage for the first time. The official presentation is scheduled for next year, but the accident brought the time forward and allowed fans of the brand to get an idea of ​​what the new car will be like. The dynamics of the accident have not yet been clarified. The French police have opened an investigation, but at the moment there is no information on the matter.

The car recovered from a river could be the new Ypsilon

The accident caused a certain media outcry, but also had a positive outcome for Lancia. The new Ypsilon was in fact the subject of great interest from the media and the public, who were able to see the car's design for the first time.

The recovery photos show details that recall the style of the L conceptancia Pu+Ra HPEsuch as the round rear lights and the Lancia logo on the C-pillar. Also the written “Lancia” on the plastic insert on the tailgate and the design of the wheels seem to relate to the new model.

The recovery was done a few steps from the Stellantis factory in Sochaux

However, it is not possible to confirm with certainty that the car involved is the new Ypsilon. The mystery also deepens as it is assumed that the car was recovered stolen.

New Lancia Ypsilon, preview

The new Lancia Ypsilon will not be a crossover but one hatchback, under 1.5 meters in height. But it could take on many features, especially technical ones, of the latest innovations from Stellantis, including the Jeep Avengerthe Fiat 600 and the future B-SUV Alfa Romeo. He will share with them the e-CMP2 platform of PSA origin, capable of hosting different engines, both thermal and electrified or completely electric.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE

The latter will probably fit the tested one 156 HP electric motor powered by a 3000mAh battery 54 kWhwhich guarantees an autonomy of over 400 km. Subsequently, as already happened with the Avenger and the 600, the Ypsilon will also be available in a mild hybrid the 48 Voltprobably with the same engine 1.2 turbo petrol with 136 HP.

New Ypsilon 2024 as it will be

The new Lancia Ypsilon is inspired by the style of the concept Pu+Ra HPE, especially in the front design, also visible in the first official images. The front, which also draws inspiration from the design of Lancia Beta Montecarloit will be glossy black to best highlight the new Lancia letteringjust as it was presented in the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept.

The front of the new Ypsilon 2024

The image of the passenger compartment instead reveals the new SALA infotainment system (Sound, Air, Light, Augmented), a complete control center for all aspects of the car. This system, developed internally by Stellantis Group and driven by artificial intelligence, it adapts to the driver's individual preferences.

Teaser of the interior of the new Ypsilon, created in collaboration with Cassina

Furthermore, the leather covering will be included in the standard equipment of the Lancia Ypsilon Limited Edition Cassinaa special launch version of the new generation, available in solos 1,906 examplesin honor of the year the car manufacturer was founded.

Prices of the new Ypsilon 2024

Taking the prices of the Jeep Avenger and of Fiat 600it is expected that the costs of the new Electric Ypsilon they will get closer to the 40.000 euro. The probable 48 Volt hybrid version will have an estimated starting price between 25,000 and 30,000 euros.

The new Ypsilon will be presented in February 2024

The official presentation is scheduled for the month of February 2024while its arrival in dealerships will take place a few months later, presumably just before summer 2024.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept photo

