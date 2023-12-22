During the SBK winter tests in Jerez, Kawasaki took to the track with the ZX-10RR dressed in the “winter test” livery. Now the Akashi company is making the production version of that bike available: la nuova ZX-10RR “Winter Test” Limited-Edition 2024which will be made in a numbered series of 25 pieces, of which only 5 destined for the Italian market.

Built on the technical basis of the ZX-10RR, the replica of the bike ridden by Axel Bassani and Alex Lowes will be equipped with a silencers Akrapovič street legal. As regards aesthetics, in addition to the new Ebony Black color and the fluorescent yellow details, the Winter Test stands out for its front with the snow crystal logo and the Kanji character “Fuyu”, meaning “winter”.