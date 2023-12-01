The Indian 2024 line-up is enriched with a limited edition for the FTR 1200 power cruiser created together with the 100% brand

The range Indian 2024 is enriched by a new one FTR x 100% R Carbon a limited edition to 400 copies created in collaboration with the American brand 100%, a setup that starts from the well-known FTR R Carbon – top of the range of the FTR family – but which places the emphasis on style and which presents some differences in terms of equipment, starting from the frame whose white paint is applied with powder.

New Indian FTR X 100% R Carbon: only 400 in the world

To embellish the FTR x R100% Carbon come the Indian Motorcycle and 100% co-branding signatures on the tank, as well as many carbon fiber details made in a specific version for this setup: front headlight cover, rear seat cover and lower tip. We also find an Öhlins fork, a rear monoshock in dedicated colour, while on the right side the Akrapovic titanium exhaust with black finish. Other goodies are the carbon fiber components such as the engine covers, chain guard and exhaust protection or the handlebar weights, oil cap and radiator cap. Gilles Tooling.

Technically, the FTR x 100% R Carbon does not change compared to the “standard”: it remains the monumental V-twin with 1203 cc and 123 horsepower with a declared maximum torque of 118 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Liquid-cooled and coupled to a six-speed gearbox, it pushes a bike that features a pair of Öhlins suspensions on the chassis: a fully adjustable USD fork with 120 mm of travel and a diameter of 43 mm and a fully adjustable rear monoshock that ensures wheel with 120 mm of travel, not bad for a bike whose static inclination qualities are declared to be 43°.

The braking system sees the use of Brembo: two 320 mm discs at the front with 4-piston calipers and radial mount and a single 260 mm disc at the rear, with two-piston calipers, which act on 17-inch wheels shod with Metzerler Sportec M9 RR tyres. The declared dry weight is 221 kg, while the height of the saddle from the ground with the bike unloaded is 817 mm.

The equipment includes circular instrumentation with a touch screen with a diameter of 101 mm (4 inches) equipped with connectivity and navigation, including a USB socket. Beyond three engine maps (Rain, Standard, Sport), the on-board electronics include ABS cornering, Traction Control (can be deactivated), wheelie control (can be deactivated), rear axle lifting and Cruise Control.

Available in Blue Candy Carbon only, the FTR x 100% R Carbon has a price starting from 21.790 euro f.c.