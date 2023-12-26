The season of London high society finalizes preparations for when the heat starts to bite.

Netflix has not had a bad 2023 in terms of audience, but it may have expected a better performance from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the first spin-off of the serie inspired by the novels of Julia Quinn.

Although Queen Charlotte did not obtain bad data, other series overshadowed it and it was far from the standards that set the first two seasons of The Bridgertons.

Therefore, the interest in seeing how the main series does upon its return to Netflix The next 2023 has been growing as the months go by.

Although there are still months until season 3 of The Bridgertons lands in the Netflix catalog, the platform has already begun drop-in promotion to spark interest in its subscribers.

The Bridgertons change their premiere format in 2024

As part of this promotion, Netflix has shared five new images from season 3 of The Bridgertons, which give us a look at several of the main characters returning in this batch of episodes.

Instead of following the pattern set by Julia Quinn's novels, season 3 of The Bridgertons will not adapt the third book, but the fourth, putting the romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) b Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Netflix is ​​also going to experiment in this third season of the series: instead of making all the episodes arrive at once, in the traditional binge format that Netflix liked so much, it will imitate The Witcher or Stranger Things and arrive in two parts : the first on May 16 and the second on June 13.

The Bridgertons once held the title of Netflix's most watched series, and hopes to make things difficult for content like Wednesday or, why not, The Squid Game. Will season three raise the stakes?