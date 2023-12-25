Donkey Kong Country in Super Nintendo World can be seen in new images and videos: details and characters of the new Donkey Kong attractions.

Super Nintendo WorldNintendo Park at Universal Studios Japan, will open this spring of 2024 a new themed area dedicated to Donkey Kong, one of Nintendo's most popular characters.

As we already indicated, the Donkey Kong Country area is scheduled to open in 2024 in Super Nintendo World. It is part of the theme park Universal Studios Japanin Osaka, which also has Jurassic Park or Harry Potter attractions.

Recently, Universal shared new videos of the attraction and the area, where you can see, although with digital recreations, what the roller coaster will look like inside. Donkey Kongwhich will have other characters like Diddy Kong y Dixie Kong.

New Donkey Kong Country TV spot on Super Nintendo World

This new spot shows characters like Dixie Kong, the rhinoceros Rambi or the “tikis” from Donkey Kong Country, the 2010 game that seems to inspire almost the entire area (but also Tropical Freeze, available on Switch).

In this area, which is accessed by going through Super Mario's Mushroom Kingdom, there is a single attraction, the Donkey Kong roller coaster, which will emulate the minecart levels of the games (and will even “jump” over the tracks with a innovative system never before used in roller coasters).

The roller coaster will take place outside, so that everyone can see it from the outside, and also inside a huge temple just like the videogame of Retro Studios Donkey Kong Country Returns (and Tropical Freeze, available on Switch).

But other experiences that the area will offer are mini-games with which you can interact using the “Power Up Band” bracelets with an NFC chip (paid separately, of course) that are already used in the Super Mario part. Here, we can play the bongos, in the style of “Donkey Konga”, the forgotten GameCube game that was played with “real” bongos.

At the area of Donkey Kong will open in 2024 as an expansion of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan. If you don't want to go to Japan, in 2025 you can visit it in the new Epic Universe theme park at the Universal Orlando mega resort. And if you want more Donkey Kong, the remake of Mario vs. Donkey Kong for Switch.