Harley Quinn is going to be one of the keys to Joker 2. And the new image of the sequel shows us Lady Gaga in the process of falling in love with the villain.

The new image of Joker 2 shows Harley Quinn's crush. Todd Phillips has offered news about the Clown Prince of Crime sequel through his social networks. In a recent Christmas post, he revealed a new image of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Arkham Asylum. A location that will be transcendental for the future of history.

This DC Comics sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, promises to explore the love between Arthur Fleck and the doctor. Harleen Quinzel, played by Lady Gaga and better known as Harley Quinn. The Joker 2 image shows the female character portrayed by the international star looking at Arthur Fleck with adoration. This is what hints at the complicated relationship that will exist between the characters.

What can we really expect from 'Folie à Deux'

Although Joker 2 plot details are being kept under wraps, The film is expected to follow the romance and partnership between the duo. Todd Phillips has made it clear that this film is not linked to James Gunn's DC Cinematic Universe or the new films that will be developed later. Therefore, a unique and separate tone is established for Arthur Fleck's story, as is already the case with Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves' Batman.

The Joker 2 cast also includes the return of Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond. On the other hand, there are new additions such as Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey in roles not yet revealed.

Unlike the first film, Joker 2 will surprisingly focus on its musical character. Which has led to a longer production phase due to the complex musical pieces. However, the film is in post-production and is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024. Of course, this sequel promises to offer a new perspective on the iconic Batman villain, independent of any broader cinematic universe.

