It looks like we have news on this additional content! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news of the DLC The Indigo Disk. Remember that it launches on December 14, 2023.

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we have new official illustrations. First of all, the artworks of Sinistcha and Ursaluna Crimson Moon:

We also have this new illustration from Terapagos:

This one from the shiny Lucario that is being distributed:

And this one from the new Teraincursiones event:

Following the most recent leaks, fans are eagerly awaiting and speculating about the arrival of new news and trailers that reveal more details about the second DLC, while the community remains attentive to any new updates that may appear on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. . We won’t take our eyes off it!

