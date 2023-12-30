As a result of the falling water levels, the dike guard on the Kampereilanden will be given a few days of rest. It is no longer necessary for them to go out every day for a dike inspection. Although the high water in the Vecht, the IJssel and the Sallandse weteringen are also receding, dike guards are still sent out here every day due to the risk of damage from receding water.

Some larger cracks and sand-carrying wells have been discovered in the dikes near the Sallandse weteringen, which need to be monitored. The volunteer dike guards are trained to recognize damage and help the Drents Overijsselse Delta water board to obtain a complete picture of the dike condition. This way, dike managers can concentrate on the places where measures need to be taken.