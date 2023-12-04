Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Rough Justice: ’84 – December 20, 2023

In this single-player board game-inspired strategy game, solve puzzles and use dice and cards to successfully run your private security agency. Mentor your agents as they handle security, fugitive recovery, recovery cases, and more.

DreadOut 2 – January 18, 2024

Play as Linda, a high school student with supernatural powers: the ability to feel and see ghosts. With the help of her trusty smartphone, Linda must hunt nightmarish spirits and dark forces that threaten not only her hometown, but all of humanity.

Finally, the Hookah Haze visual novel is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024 and Shinorubi has been confirmed to release on January 12, 2024.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.