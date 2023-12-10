Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Hirilun – December 15, 2023

If you like competitive challenges and fast-paced games, look no further than Hirilun. You are in a dark and strange city, full of hidden places and tall buildings. Although anyone can enter, only the fastest will achieve the fame that all contestants seek…

Stickman’s Arena – December 15, 2023 – $5

Presented in a whimsical hand-drawn style, Stickman’s Arena offers top-down action with infinite replay value without taking itself too seriously, making it equally perfect for quick fun or longer sessions when you’re determined to “get something.” Well”.

Jinshin – December 22, 2023

A long time ago, in a corner of the land of Asuka was the Amaterasu Clan, a group of warriors who attack the forces of evil with swords of justice.

In Ascendant, defeat legendary abominations, create unstoppable combinations of enchanted items, investigate an ancient evil, and ascend to freedom.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

