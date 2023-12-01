Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Suspects Room: Keishichou Monzen Sho Torishirabe Han – Winter 2023

A new mystery adventure game from Orange. The main scenario is written by Souzou Tonami, who previously worked on numerous adventure and mystery stories such as THE Kanshikikan and THE Suiri, and adds five chapters both comedic and serious.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Demonschool will arrive in the second quarter of 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

And Crown Wars: The Black Prince has been delayed until March 2024.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.