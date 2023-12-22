Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Cricket Through the Ages – Early 2024

More than a thousand years ago the human race was on the brink of extinction. Our ancestors were defenseless against the mighty giants of the earth. And then, salvation… the game of cricket was invented! Go alone or take a friend on a journey through the rich and exquisitely accurate history of cricket in Cricket Through the Ages.

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute – April 25, 2024 in Japan

Take control of heavily armed robots and fight on the battlefield. Released in 1997, this action game where you customize robots to fight is back and will be part of the Saturn Tribute series. Climb aboard an anthropomorphic robot, assault suit, customize its weapons and equipment and fight on various battlefields.

Additionally, Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami will be released on January 18, 2024 in Japan.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don't hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.