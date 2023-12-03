Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Arcadian Atlas – Now available

Civil war engulfs the kingdom as battle lines are drawn and swords drawn. Two lovers united by war are torn between their sworn queen and the princess who has risen to reclaim the throne. In the midst of this conflict there is a convergence of destiny.

Truck & Logistics Simulator – November 30, 2023

All industry titans have to start somewhere. Guide your fledgling logistics company and your first batch of trucks toward a business mover and shaker through careful planning, risk management, and cost-benefit analysis.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that A Long Journey to an Uncertain End will be released on December 5, 2023 on Switch. Additionally, TOKYO CHRONOS & ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos – Twin Pack will be released in 2024 for the console. And Class of Heroes 1 & 2: Complete Edition will be released in the West in early 2024.

