Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Anomaly Agent – January 24, 2024

Become Agent 70 and stop the anomalies that threaten to destroy the balance of the world. Use extraordinary abnormal weapons to take down your opponents. Outmaneuver your enemies using melee techniques or deadly firearms. Modify your game by improving your character in different ways.

Outward: Definitive Edition – 2024

Outward is a role-playing game set in the world of Aurai, in which you take on the role of an ordinary adventurer fending off threatening creatures, braving dangerous environmental conditions, and staying healthy and hydrated.

Sophia the Traveler – Without date

Unique and fun illustrated book style. I think you've all read “Where's Wally?” before. Does playing our game bring back childhood memories? Here at “Sofía la Viajera”, we strive to ensure that every painting is a painting. You will never be short of wallpapers again!

