Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Terra Nil – December 18, 2023

Terra Nil is a game about transforming a barren, lifeless landscape into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Turn dead land into fertile grasslands, clean up polluted oceans, plant sprawling forests, and create the ideal habitat for animals to call home. Then recycle your buildings and leave no trace that you were there. Reclaim the wasteland.

My Child Lebensborn Remastered – December 20, 2023

You adopt a child from Lebensborn in Norway after World War II, but raising him will be difficult, as your child will grow up in a hostile and hateful environment. See a different side of war, inspired by the true stories of the Lebensborn children. Discover how hatred towards our enemies continues to create victims, even after victory.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms – Early 2024

Inspired by the beloved Chinese epic “Romance of the Three Kingdoms,” this game takes players to the turbulent final years of the Han Dynasty. Players will encounter the saga's many factions, wars, and heroes as they move forward to make decisions. high risk, team up with the right army at the right time, gain power and more.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that The Garden Path will arrive on the hybrid console in spring 2024.

