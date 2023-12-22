Capcom's long-awaited RPG, which hits stores on March 22, 2024, reveals new gameplay in an official broadcast in Japan.

It's no secret that Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the most anticipated games for next year. More than ten years have passed since the first installment, which was in the shadow of Skyrim, but is remembered as one of the great RPGs of its generation.

Dragon's Dogma fans are very hopeful for what's to come. We have already played this sequel, and we promise you that it aims to be one of next year's GOTY.

It will be Capcom's first game at 70 dollars (80 euros in Europe), which implies that it will be a huge game with a very high budget. Barring a surprise, it is the Japanese company's big bet for 2024.

We have already seen various videos of the game, with large open-air scenarios, cities of the kingdom of Vermund in great detail, and a playable system that draws on the original game.

In a new official broadcast in Japan, the creators of the title have shown new aspects from Dragon's Dogma 2, which we discuss now.

This is how the cities and open scenarios of Dragon's Dogma 2 are

Basically, it is an extensive gameplay that leaves us with a few unpublished details of the Capcom role-playing game. We remember that it will be exclusive to PC and new generation consoles.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set in the human kingdom of Vermundwhich means there will be tons of cities full of buildings, NPCs, and things to do.

But be careful, because this sequel will also have dungeons, open scenarios, and exciting battles against final bosses (and minibosses).

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the gameplay are the fragments in cities, which show how dialogues and interactions with NPCs workas well as the architecture of the cities in Vermund.

There is also a look at the inventory system of the title, very similar to that seen in Elden Ring, as well as the class system that we already saw in the original Dragon's Dogma.

In the case of PC, its creators have already revealed their minimum and recommended requirements. You can now update your equipment, because it will be more demanding than Resident Evil Village.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the most anticipated hits for 2024. It will be available in stores next March 22, 2024for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. Will it be as good as the original game?