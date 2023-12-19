The case of the Macciaccheras, Marshall and Antonio, father and son, began to make headlines in the press in the summer of last year 2022. At that time the major raids against IPTV pirates had not yet begun and it is most likely that these criminals were not very aware of the risks to which they were exposed. But in the end they will be punished.

Fighting SmoothStreams

The Macciaccheras were identified, at least in the indictments, as responsible for the SmoothStreams platform (whose logo was simply SSTV). It was one of the platforms on which many companies in the entertainment sector had set their sights, such as Disney, Warner Bros. or Paramount, who had formed a coalition with the intention of hitting piracy and beginning to press. With this action against the website of this father and son, they scored something that they considered essential when it came to continuing with this work and thus being able to stop piracy, something that, as is already being seen, is gradually being achieved with more force.

The investigation launched by the authorities led to SmoothStreams becoming unavailable overnight. The service went down and users were unable to reconnect to this illegal IPTV platform that had caused havoc. At that time, it was unknown what had happened. It was later discovered that a raid in three locations where different equipment that was being used to manage this illegal business was confiscated. They found, above all, servers, three complete facilities that were responsible for providing signals to users of the IPTV platform. They also confiscated all types of IPTV decoders and other devices, but there was a lack of evidence directly linking the activity to the identity of the two accused.

Finally the fine came

After this important step, the authorities asked those involved to provide certain information and to acknowledge part of the actions they had carried out. But at that point the situation became complicated. The father chose to ignore the request and simply refused to comply with requests that were being carried out since the accusation. At no time did he fail to emphasize that he had no type of relationship with that supposed IPTV piracy business in which it was quite clear that, at the very least, his son was involved. Marshall's position was different, taking each of the Macciaccheras' cases in a different direction.

Due to the vicissitudes of life, in the end it was the accusation against the father that was raised the fastest and ended up passing through the hands of the judge. Lack of definitive evidence Implicating the father in the business has helped his case reduce the severity of the accusation and his lawyers have also managed to minimize the impact of the fine he has received. However, this has not prevented him from being held responsible for a fine of 94,906.19 Canadian dollars. The verdict, among other things, punished the obstruction that he has made to the investigation over time and the various problems he has caused so that the authorities can carry out their investigations.

With this fine of more than 90 thousand Canadian dollars, a figure that represents more than 60,000 euros in currency exchange, it is clear that the authorities they don't mess around with little girls. And if that is what the father, whose investigation has been greatly compromised, has received as a fine, you can imagine that what his son ends up paying for supposedly running SmoothStreams will be much higher.

In the fight against piracy, companies that they are marking muscle To put an end to illegal IPTV networks, they want pirates to see that, one way or another, no one will be saved if they are hunted. Fines like this, furthermore, are not exactly small.