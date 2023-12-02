Pedro Pascal is the favorite to play Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movie

Stunning new fan art shows what Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards would look like.

Pedro Pascal in the UCM

The latest reports on the Fantastic Four cast say that Pascal is in talks to be the Reed Richards of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even the information speaks that the actor is about to reach an agreement with the studio. Now, a fan art has recreated the superhero with Pascal’s face so that fans already have an idea of ​​what this version of the character would look like.

The artist 21xfour has shared on Instagram an image that presents Pascal as the protagonist of the next film by the popular team of Marvel Comics.

For those who still have doubts that Pascal can fit the role, the fan art shared shows that the choice of this actor may end up surprising. In the image we can see Pascal wearing a more modern version of the suit worn by each member of the 4 Fantastic, and the result is truly incredible. Furthermore, the actor is talented enough to lead a franchise and offer us an interesting Reed Richards, as well as a character that would be key to the entire story. UCM.