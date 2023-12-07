Blade – Marvel Studios

Amid the controversy and delays, actor Mahershala Ali shared an encouraging update about one of Marvel Studios’ upcoming films.

If you don’t remember, a few weeks ago We found out that Mahershala Ali was about to abandon his leading role in the “Blade” movie. Beyond this, the progress of production remained in doubt, until today. The actor took time to share a promising update for the reboot while speaking with Entertainment Weekly that indicates the new Blade movie could finally get back on track.

While promoting the release of his recent Netflix original film, “Leave the World Behind,” Ali informed EW: “We are working on it. That’s the best I can tell you. I am very encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we will do it again relatively soon.”

“I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are, who’s on board and who’s leading the way in terms of scriptwriting, directing and all that. So that’s as far as I can tell you,” the actor added to his statements in Entertainment Weekly.

What happened to “Blade”?

It was talked about how the project went through at least five writers, two directors, and a shutdown six weeks before production. Coming from sources close to the script, it was assured that at one point The story was transformed into a narrative directed by women and full of life lessons, something that is very sudden in the studio’s latest projects. Back then when Kevin Feige found out about Ali’s possible departure from the production, it was he himself who returned to the table to hire Green as a screenwriter.having already been nominated for an Oscar for his work in the film starring Hugh Jackman in 2018.