A player of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple has discovered an easter egg with the questions asked by Sagitta during the game leading to unique dialogue interactions. In this game, players can discover secrets related to their choices in postgame events, including a reference to The Lion King and dialogue with their favorite Gym Leaders.

One of the biggest discoveries is an easter egg in the Terrarium coastal biome, reminiscent of the iconic Nature Reserve location from Pokémon Black and White 2. However, what surprised fans was the reference to The Lion King in the biome. from Savannah. There, players find a meticulously crafted replica of the “rock,” with a Male pyroar roaring at the topevoking the iconic image of Simba from the classic film.

Another easter egg is the one related to choosing the player's favorite gym leader. during the postgame interview with Ságita. After completing the main game, Sagitta asks players to fight all of the Gym Leaders again to test their strength. After this phase Ságita asks you a series of questions, the most striking being who is your favorite gym leader. Although many considered this as filler content, a Reddit user named thadzdingo discovered that choosing your favorite gym leader does matter. Thus affecting interactions in the postgame of the DLC The Indigo Disc. Depending on the choice, players get an additional dialogue option with their favorite Gym Leader.

apparently they have different dialogs based on the pokemon league interview

To activate this, players must complete the DLC's main campaign, which includes defeating the Blueberry and Cass League High Command. Afterwards, they can invite special trainers to the Blueberry League. These trainers include all the gym leaders, members of the High Command, and a few others. By inviting their favorite Gym Leader, players can interact with them, and the trainer will express his opinion on being the one.

It is interesting to highlight the diverse reactions of the gym leaders. An example is Laureano, expressing surprise at being chosen as the favorite and asking the players to reconsider their preferences. Others show greater enthusiasm, such as Lima e e-Nigma. This discovery has sparked debate in the community about who should be the right choice. Especially with the large number of followers that Laureano has due to his humble attitude. While this doesn't add much replay value to the game, it is a nice addition that allows players to see how their favorite Gym Leaders react to their preferences.

