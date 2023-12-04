GTA 6 It is being the hottest topic in the world of video games. Tomorrow, December 5, 2023, we will have an extremely important announcement from Rockstar, and it will most likely be related to the new title of the legendary franchise.

And as is often the case with games as big and important as this one, it is very difficult have no leaks or rumors. In fact, despite the toughness of Rockstar Games in the face of this type of situation, it seems that not even they are safe from the alleged content of their next great gem being leaked.

These are the most current details (whose link we leave you here), and new information about the size of the GTA 6 map:

More:

– He posted the video just because it would be ‘useless’ after the trailer.

– 70% of buildings will be enterable

– Launch in fall 2024.

– Described the leak as nothing substantial that wouldn’t cause harm to the developer.

– Pre-orders go live after the trailer.

From what we know from these alleged leaks, the GTA 6 story It would be set in the city of Vice City and would have a map twice as big as the one we have in GTA V. We would also have a total of 4 subcities and 3 more main cities, as well as a large area of ​​forest and mountain terrain to explore. nature.

In fact, one of the data that seemed most curious to us is that the 70% of the buildings would be fully traversable for players. It is worth mentioning that the source of all this information has already deleted the original videos uploaded to the TikTok account.

