I Am Legend star Will Smith has revealed major plot details for the sequel.

Will Smith last night shared new details about I Am Legend, which he stars in and produces alongside Michael B. Jordan (Creed), at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The upcoming sequel is based on the alternate ending used in the DVD release of the 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi film, rather than its theatrical version in which his character dies, according to Smith.

“I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. “We are very close, the script just arrived,” Smith said about I am legend 2 at one of the festival’s In Conversation events. “You have to be a real ‘I Am Legend’ fan to know this, but in the first theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. Let’s go with the mythology of the DVD version. I can’t tell you anything else, but Michael B. Jordan is in.”

You can see the alternate scene below:

The star added, he said that he didn’t care if he acted in a blockbuster or a more modest project, as long as it was good and he learned from it: “The thing for me is that I have wanted to make good movies that were a box office success, or blockbusters that were good. To me, the concept of a blockbuster is your heart; the block that breaks is your heart, where your heart opens to the experience of the film. That’s what I’ve always focused on; “Even with something like ‘I Am Legend,’ you can give a real performance at the center of a special effects movie.”

Smith wants to become a mentor for the new generations

When asked to name the actor’s key mentors, Smith said a pivotal moment in his career was working with Tommy Lee Jones and Gene Hackman.

“That was the first time I realized I could use everything I needed in one project. “Those two actors made me realize I was totally over it and inspired me to elevate my craft as an actor,” Smith said.

Looking ahead, Smith said he wanted to become a mentor to a new generation of filmmakers and teach his craft. “What really excites me now is the transfer of knowledge. “I really want to teach film.”

About I Am Legend

Warner Bros. Pictures

I Am Legend is a science fiction novel written by Richard Matheson in 1954. The novel was adapted to film several times, most recently in 2007 with Will Smith as the protagonist.

The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where a virus has turned most of humanity into vampires. Robert Neville, a military scientist, is the only human survivor in New York City. Neville spends his days trying to find a cure for the virus, while he fights to survive the attacks of the vampires.

The director of the film was Francis Lawrence, who is known for his work on films such as The Hunger Games and Constantine. Lawrence did a masterful job of creating a post-apocalyptic world that was both haunting and beautiful.

The Will Smith I Am Legend film team was a group of talented professionals who worked hard to create a film that was both entertaining and meaningful.

The adaptation of Matheson’s novel was written by Akiva Goldsman, who also wrote the screenplay for The Mask of Zorro, and Mark Protosevich who had written 2000’s The Cell. The film’s composer was James Newton Howard, who is known for his work in films like Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Howard created a haunting and beautiful score that helped set the tone of the film.

The film also starred Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Willow Smith among others.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.