Get ready to enter a world of mystery and hidden powers with The Acolyte! The new Star Wars series.

For now we have very little information about The Acolyte, but the latest news about the cast and plot is spectacular. So we may be facing one of the great Star Wars events of 2024.

Daniel Richtman, the informant who usually gets a lot right, has provided us with juicy details: Amandla Stenberg and Manny Jacinto will play dual roles in the plot, with Stenberg playing Force-sensitive twins, one embracing the Sith side and the other being trained by the Jedi. A game of light and shadow that promises a fascinating journey through the world of Star Wars!

The action centers on the “evil sister,” a Sith Assassin tasked with eliminating a Jedi Master played by Carrie-Anne Moss. The battle will be epic, as the melee skill will replace the use of the lightsaber in this confrontation!

Meanwhile, Manny Jacinto's participation brings with it intrigue: he will play two versions of his own character, one with a kind personality and the other, from the dark side.

Showrunner Leslye Headland has hinted at a focus on antagonists, and star Dafne Keen dropped a bombshell: the plot dives into Sith infiltration of the Jedi, something never before explored in the saga. A fascinating twist that will explore the deepest and most sinister secrets of the High Republic era! A time in Star Wars history where the Jedi were in their prime and the Sith were considered extinct. Let's hope this doesn't break the canon established by the films.

The Acolyte is presented as a mystery thriller that promises to immerse viewers in a galaxy of dark secrets and emerging powers of the dark side. Featuring a former Padawan and her Jedi Master investigating crimes, the Star Wars series will take fans on a journey full of intrigue and unexpected revelations.

Although a premiere date has yet to be announced, this exciting show is expected to land on Disney Plus sometime in 2024, bringing with it an exciting new dimension to the Star Wars galaxy! Stay tuned for more updates!

