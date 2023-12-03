Marvel’s Predator Vs Wolverine #3 reveals surprising things about Logan’s life.

Logan shows part of his past in the confrontation against Predator

Wolverine has a shocking connection with the Predator, that’s right, the famous Marvel mutant has a shared history with the deadliest alien hunter in the galaxy. We are talking about Predator vs Wolverine, a comic miniseries written by Frank Tieri and illustrated by Ricardo Federici, which has been launched between 2022 and 2023. In it, we see how Logan and the Predator cross paths at different times in the former’s life, from his childhood in Canada to his time as a samurai in Japan and more.

The reason for this persecution is that the Predator considers Logan as his most desired prey, since it is the only living being that can regenerate from its wounds and offer you a worthy challenge. The most interesting thing about all this is that in el volumen 3 the Predator vs Wolverine, something important has been revealed about Logan’s origin that was not known until now. If you want to know more, we will tell you everything that has happened in this play that pits these two characters against each other in a epic battle through time and space.

The Predator is involved in Wolverine’s Weapon X conflict

But the most surprising thing about this story is that it reveals a new detail about the origin of Wolverine, which completely changes what we knew until now. It turns out that the Predator was partly responsible for Logan receiving the adamantium skeleton that makes him so powerful and resilient, or at least that’s what the comic and fan theories imply. Well, in one of his meetings, the Predator attacked Logan when he was being subdued to the Weapon X project, a clandestine operation by the Canadian government that intended to turn it into a living weapon. The Predator managed to infiltrate the facilities and melted Wolverine’s face with his plasma cannon to take it as a trophy on his spaceship.

What the Predator didn’t know is that Logan had a healing factor so powerful that he could regenerate his brain and face, even without having bones. Thus, Wolverine woke up inside the Predator’s ship and faced him in a brutal fight, where she managed to escape because Weapon X’s ships prevented the Predator from leaving. Upon arriving on Earth, he was captured again by Weapon skeleton made of diamonds that they had prepared for him.

That’s not all, it turns out that Weapon Predator mask that Logan had brought with him and they used it as inspiration to create Wolverine’s mask. Yes, that black mask with a red visor that we saw him wear in the famous saga Arma X de Barry Windsor-Smith, published between 1991 and 1992. Thus, we can say that the Predator was indirectly responsible for Wolverine becoming one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes. However, that didn’t stop Logan from continuing to search. revenge against his alien nemesiswhich he faced several more times throughout his life.

Predator vs Wolverine is a comic that pits two of the deadliest hunters in the universe. In this story, we discover that the Predator has a connection to Wolverine’s past, as well as that they both share a common enemy. Without a doubt, the comic is full of surprises and amazing action scenes that keep us attentive until the end of this story. In fact, there is a small chance that we will see some kind of Predator easter egg in the upcoming game from Imsoniac Games called Marvel’s Wolverine.

