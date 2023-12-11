The Happiness in Movement Challenge starts this year in Veghel, North Brabant. Then it’s Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Zwolle and Enschede’s turn. With the theme “Course to work”, the focus will be on the reintegration of (former) convalescents into the labor market over the next three years. Organization The Maartens Foundation says: We strive to increase opportunities in the areas of health, quality of life and future prospects, with a focus on work. Together with employers, insurers, employment agencies, healthcare professionals and the UWV, it reduces the distances to the labor market.”