Konami is not only preparing the return of Silent Hill y Metal Gear, but is also working on a new Contra. After 5 years of waiting for a new installment, Contra: Operation Galuga will bring the classic run 'n' gun gameplay that characterized the series and the curious thing is that it will also include a character that he had to create for himself. censorship in Europe. The developer WayForward and the distributor Konami shared more information about Contra: Operation Galuga, which will debut next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Don't forget to follow us on Google News. Probotector will return to Contra Thanks to a new trailer, we know that Contra: Operation Galuga will have 6 playable characters: Bill Rizer, Lance Bean, Ariana, Lucia, Lt. Stanley Ironside and even the cybernetic soldier Probotector. In case you don't know, this latest autonomous training robot character that Counter Unit employs for its missions. But their origin is particular, since Konami had to use them to replace the protagonists Bill and Lance in the European versions of the original Contra as a way of censorship to avoid possible distribution problems; in fact, the title in that region was called Probotector. The last time Probotector appeared in the series was in Contra 4which debuted in 2007so Contra: Operation Galuga will mark its return 17 years later. In case you missed it: Konami celebrated the premiere of a Contra game with a wrestling event in Mexico.

What new features will Contra: Operation Galuga offer?

Besides of History mode y Arcade ModeContra: Operation Galuga will include Challenge Modewhich will offer 30 missions with high challengesas time or ammunition limitationsas well as hordes of enemies.

Another interesting detail of this new installment of Contra is that users will be able to start playing a level with some advantages that will grant equipment or weapon improvements, which can be unlocked for free (simply playing) through the in-title store.

The bad news is that Konami did not take the opportunity to share the release date, so it is only known that Contra: Operation Galuga will debut at some point in beginning of 2024.

We will keep you informed; Meanwhile, we leave you with the trailer.

Which Contra: Operation Galuga feature are you most interested in?

Related video: Contra Returns – “Live Action” Trailer

