“Companies must be willing to invest in sustainability,” says Juul Menheer. He is director of transport company Vos Logistics in Deventer and also co-owner of the new container terminal. He thinks it won’t be a problem. “Thirteen years ago we conducted research and it turned out that there was already a need for the transport of around thirty thousand containers per year in this region. Since then, demand has probably only increased, because more companies have joined,” says the transport entrepreneur resolutely.