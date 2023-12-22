Citroen updated the minivan SpaceTourer with a restylinggiving it a modern style, with the front resembling that of the new C3. With capacity up to 9 passengers, offers practicality and flexibility with intelligent storage solutions. It is a versatile and spacious car, suitable for families, sports groups and transport professionals of people. The electric version has an autonomy of up to 350 km.

New Citroen SpaceTourer, versions

The new Citroen SpaceTourer with aheight of 1.90 meters is available in versions M (4,98 m) e L (5,33 m) and can accommodate up to 9 passengers with many different configurations. The different versions include a wide range of configurations.

Cabin for 9 people

For private individuals, versions are available 5, 7 or 8 posts, while professionals can find tailor-made solutions for transport 5 to 9 peopleincluding the version Business Loungewhich offers a luxurious rear-facing second seat and can accommodate up to 7 people.

Configuration features include sliding seats, reclining and removable to adapt the space and optimize the transport of bulky objects. Sliding side doors can be motorizedmaking entry and exit easier for drivers and passengers.

New Citroen SpaceTourer charging

Cockpit dashboard

Loading compartment

Rear passenger seats

New Citroen logo front grille

Light signature front headlightNew Citroen SpaceTourer

Furthermore, the vehicle has sliding side doors “hands-free” which open without physical contact, allowing a easy access even when your hands are full. The rear bezel can be openedallowing optimal loading of the boot and easy access even in confined spaces.

The design of the SpaceTourer reflects that of the latest Citroen models. The front, with a high hood and a redesigned grille that incorporates the new Citroen oval logo. The headlights are redesigned with a luminous signature distinctive that adds modernity and structure to the front.

The exterior presents greater homogeneity and robustness, integrating well with the simple silhouette of the vehicle. New body color options, along with details such as alloy wheels and new enjoliveurs, enrich the aesthetic appearance. Inside, the dashboard has been redesigned to combine elegance and practicality, with a new 10 inch HD touchscreenmore intelligent storage spaces and an improved layout for items such as smartphone e tablet.

The new center stack layout integrates an updated control interface, including a gear selector and an area of ricarica wireless per smartphone. The interior also features details aluminumwhile the new steering wheel, with integrated controls and heating option, has a modern and functional appearance.

Infotainment and technology on board

The new SpaceTourer for infotainment features a 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster as the standard instrument cluster. Furthermore, it has a new infotainment system My Citroën Playwith a screen 10-inch HD central touchscreen, as intuitive as smartphones, to manage music, calls and vehicle settings. Includes functionality mirroring wireless for smartphones, compatibility with Android Auto e Apple CarPlayand offers efficient voice assistance.

The version My Citroën Drive Plus integrates the 3D navigation in real time, while an (optional) wireless smartphone charger is positioned on the center console for passenger convenience.

As for power outlets, it has up to 4 porte USB C (two on the dashboard and two in the second place) and two prese da 12 Vfurther improving connectivity and on-board convenience.

Citroen SpaceTourer only electric in Europe

The new SpaceTourer is only available in Europe as ë-SpaceTourer 100% electric, with an autonomy of up to 350 km (WLTP mixed cycle, in the approval phase). The engine and 100 kW (136 CV) It is available with two types of lithium ion batteriesoffering autonomy of 224 km with a 50 kWh battery and up to 350 km with a 75 kWh battery.

The ë-SpaceTourer features a regenerative braking three-level, controlled by new palette behind the wheel. For charging it is equipped with a integrated 7.4 kW battery charger and, as an option, can have a 11 kW three-phase charger. The charging time varies from 6h40 to 4h50 for the 50 kWh battery and from 11h20 to 7h30 for the 75 kWh battery, depending on the type of wall-box used. With a 100 kW fast chargerthey are needed 38 of 45 minutes to charge the battery from 0% to 80%.

Outside Europe, in addition to the electric version, the new SpaceTourer is also on sale with the ddonkey BlueHDi da 180 CV paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

ADAS on the new SpaceTourer

SpaceTourer is equipped with 17 ADAS systems driving assistance. These technologies include practical features such as keyless entry, hill start assist, rear view camera with Top Rear Vision and adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function. There are also safety technologies on board, such as automatic emergency brake with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, driver fatigue warning, lane keeping assistance,collision warning imminent, the automatic change of lights, the road sign recognitionand more.

The new electric assisted steering improves handling and reduces effort while driving, replacing the previous electro-hydraulic system.

Price, how much does the new SpaceTourer cost

The price of the new electric SpaceTourer starts at approx 53.000 euro. The minivan is available in M ​​and L versions and can accommodate up to 9 passengers.

