Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail could be affected by a new regulation in China that puts an eye on gacha games and other titles with microtransactions. This is the latest time:

Genshin Impact o Honkai Star Rail They are two of the most popular free to play games in the world. Of course, the massive income that HoYoVerse obtains with them comes from microtransactions and until su sistema de… which could now be in China's crosshairs.

A new regulatory project of China's National Press and Publication Administration (PPA) may profoundly affect the country's gacha gaming system. Apparently, they want to stop the spending that these games generate daily.

Basically, the regulation aims to meet three objectives: prohibit encouraging login and/or daily spendingwarn players about “irrational consumer behavior” and limit the amount of time and money players spend on these titles.

Games like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail have been viewed with suspicion for a long time because of how they encourage purchase and play through very aggressive strategies against users. Although they are not the only titles that follow this type of business model.

The fight against microtransactions and chance goes back a long way

MMOs and number of free to play titles of various kinds encourage their players to return to their game and stay active through daily rewards and missions that act as bait to spend more money on microtransactions.

Although the truth is that these regulations do not specify which games they are directed towards. However, past measures have had positive effects for players, such as these same titles mentioned above must now provide probability data.

We have been talking about microtransactions within the video game world for many years and loot boxes are only the tip of the icerberg. Gacha games have a significant number of players behind them who seem more interested in chance than in the game itself.

The consequences of these Chinese regulations are still unknown, which will especially affect companies in the country, but which could also have effects internationally. The micropayment market has been gigantic for years.

For example, in 2021 Activision Blizzard earned $1 billion in microtransactions… in just one quarter thanks to Call of Duty or World of Warcraft. On the other hand, this year we learned that Honkai Star Rail exceeded $42 million in revenue in its first week.

