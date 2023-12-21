In 2024 theEcobonus with the functioning of the incentives which could change during the course of the project. As stated by the Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursothe Government is planning a restructuring that includes bonuses that go from 1,500 to 13,750 euros. These incentives vary depending on the category of the vehicle destined for scrap or the income of the people involved. The program could reach almost a billion in funding, with a focus on the purchase of less polluting vehicles and confirmed support for low-income families and rental companies.

New car incentives

The Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, announced that the car incentive program will be reshaped. In fact, the fund financed for 2024 with 570 million by the Prime Ministerial Decree of 6 April 2022, it could be extended to 610 million with the addition of a further 320 million in residual funds, reaching almost a billion overall.

Minister Adolfo Urso, pictured with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

New features include a increase in incentives for the purchase of vehicles with emissions between 61 and 135 grams of CO2 per kilometer (mild hybrid and full hybrid cars) and for electric and plug-in hybrid cars less polluting. Furthermore, the incentive program could also be open to legal entities, including services corporate rental.

What changes in car incentives in 2024

The current bonus of 5,000 euros, previously intended for the purchase of an electric car in the event of scrapping, can now reach a maximum of 11.000 euro if the demolition involves older cars like the Euro 0 and Euro 1. For low-income families (ISEE 30 thousand euros), the scrapping bonus could even increase up to 13.750 euro. The main funding will therefore go to cars with lower emissions.

When will the 2024 car incentives arrive

The new 2024 car incentives will only be available after the publication of the DCPM which will regulate them. In fact, barring any surprises, the specific decree should be published by the end of January. Until then the current Ecobonus scheme is valid which provides an incentive of 5.000 euro with scrapping or 3.000 euro without scrapping for cars with emissions from 0 to 20 g/km. For cars with emissions included travels 21 and 64 g/kmthe incentive was 4.000 euro with scrapping e 2.000 euro without scrapping. Finally, for cars with emissions from 65 to 135 g/kmthe incentive was 2.000 eurobut only if accompanied by the scrapping of the vehicle.

Electric car incentives 2024

For electric cars with emissions between 0 and 20 g/km of CO2the incentive can vary from 6,000 to 13,750 euros, only for the purchase of vehicles with a maximum price of 35.000 euro (without VAT and 42,700 euros with VAT). Without scrapping, individuals and companies can obtain 6.000 eurowhich increase to 7,500 euros for Isee under 30,000 euros.

The new incentives for electric cars could reach up to 13,750 euros

The incentive increases by scrapping a more polluting car: it reaches 11,000 euros for vehicles from Euro 0 to Euro 2 e up to 13,750 euros with specific ISEE. For Euro 3 and Euro 4reduces to 10,000 and 9,000 euros respectively (12,500 and 11,250 euros with evaluation of the family assets).

Plug-in hybrid car incentives 2024

Regarding incentives for plug-in hybrid cars in the 0-20 g/km CO2 range, without scrapping, the contribution is 4.000 euro (5,000 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros). The maximum price to benefit from the bonus is 45.000 euro (without VAT and 54,900 euros with VAT). With the scrapping of a vehicle from Euro 0 a 2the incentive comes to 8.000 euro (10,000 euros with ISEE), which decrease to 6,000 euros for Euro 3 (7,500 euros) and others 5,500 euros for Euro 4 (6.875 euro).

Incentives for petrol, diesel and hybrid cars

For endothermic vehicles petrol, dieselbut also ibride mild e full hybridwith emissions ranging between 61 and 135 g/km and a maximum price of 35,000 euros (without VAT and 42,700 euros with VAT), only the natural persons can receive a contribution. It is required scrapping of a vehicle and there are no benefits based on income. The incentive varies from 3,000 euros for Euro 0-2 to 2,000 euros for Euro 3going down to 1,500 euros for Euro 4.

Social leasing incentives

In the Prime Ministerial Decree that will regulate the new Ecobonus at the end of January 2024, the so-called could be tested leasing sociale. This option would be dedicated to families with medium-low income (ISEE income less than 14,000 euros), managed by a specific body. Families could obtain a contribution by stipulating a rental contract with a minimum duration of three years for the purchase of a car among those eligible for the new incentive program.

