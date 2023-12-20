In 2024 theEcobonus with the functioning of the incentives which could change during the course of the project. As stated by the Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursothe Government is working on a remodeling and is expected bonus up to 11,000 euros for those who scrap older cars starting from Euro 0 and Euro 1. The program could reach almost a billion in funding, with a focus on the purchase of less polluting vehicles and confirmed support for low-income families and rental companies.

New car incentives

The Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, announced that the car incentive program will be reshaped. In fact, the fund financed for 2024 with 570 million by the Prime Ministerial Decree of 6 April 2022, it could be extended to 610 million, adding a further 320 million in residual funds, reaching almost a billion overall.

Minister Adolfo Urso, pictured with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

New features include a increase in incentives for the purchase of vehicles with emissions between 61 and 135 grams of CO2 per kilometer (mild hybrid and full hybrid cars) and for electric and plug-in hybrid cars less polluting. Furthermore, the incentive program could also be open to legal entities, including services corporate rental.

What changes in car incentives in 2024

The current bonus of 5,000 euros, previously intended for the purchase of an electric car in the event of scrapping, can now reach a maximum of 11.000 euro if the demolition involves older cars like the Euro 0 and Euro 1. For low-income families (ISEE 30 thousand euros), the scrapping bonus could even increase up to 13.750 euro. The main funding will therefore go to cars with lower emissionsbut the exact amount of the Ecobonus in 2024 has not currently been communicated.

The new incentives could reach up to 11,000 euros

Furthermore, the new car incentives in 2024 aim to support the national production, considering that only 19-20% of the incentives in 2022 were allocated to models produced in Italy. Urso underlined that if the new incentives do not change the situation in the car market, attention will have to shift to productive investments to redirect resources on the supply side.

In 2023, the incentive was 5.000 euro with scrapping or 3.000 euro without scrapping for cars with emissions from 0 to 20 g/km. For cars with emissions included travels 21 and 64 g/kmthe incentive was 4.000 euro with scrapping e 2.000 euro without scrapping. Finally, for cars with emissions from 65 to 135 g/kmthe incentive was 2.000 eurobut only if accompanied by the scrapping of the vehicle.

Maximum price incentives

The Minister confirmed the maximum spending limit for car purchases with the incentive. So far, for cars in the first tier with CO2 emissions (0-20 g/km) and third tier (61-135 g/km), the limit is 35,000 euros + VAT (equivalent to 42,700 euros), while for second-tier cars (21-60 g/km) it is 45.000 + IVA (corresponding to 54,900 euros).

Incentives for cars produced in Italy

The Government is considering remodulating the incentives to encourage the purchase of Italian cars, trying to limit the importation of foreign vehicles, which so far have received 80% of the available incentives. This possible remodulation based on national production could reduce the available options, narrowing the choice to a few Italian car models, including the Fiat Pandaproduced in Pomigliano d'Arco, the electric ones Abarth 500e e Fiat 500e built in Mirafiori and the gamma DR assembled in Macchia d'Isernia, Molise. The future could not be encouraged Electric pandawhich will be produced by Stellantis in Serbia.

The new incentives could only benefit cars produced in Italy

They could also be included in the benefits Fiat 500X not Jeep Compass e Renegade produced in Melfi. However, it is worth checking whether the cars of the brand Alfa Romeo built in Cassino (Giulia and Stelvio) and Pomigliano d'Arco (Tonale) benefit from the future incentive.

