Even if they are not created specifically for the track, but they are road tires which (as we will see) do not disdain a few trips between the curbs at all, Bridgestone has chosen to let us test the new S23 on the circuit to allow us to squeeze them well in complete safety. Dozens of latest generation motorbikes are well lined up in the pit lane of the Kyalami circuit, from the “small” KTM 890 Duke R up to the big sister 1290 Super Duke and powerful monsters such as the BMW M 1000 RR and Yamaha R1. In between the most disparate models, to demonstrate the versatility of the product, KTM 890 SMT, Suzuki GSXR-1000GT, Yamaha XSR900… all at our disposal. The hot pressure we used during the day was 2.3 bar in the morning (front and rear), and then dropped to 2.1 when the temperatures rose.

The first aspect we notice is l‘Incredible warm up speed of these tyres. Since they are road covers, they do not require tire warmers. Just a few turns are enough to start having fun, one lap to start pushing hard. And here another aspect emerges that pleasantly struck us: their agility. The front and rear have a very similar profile, and this translates into well-balanced behavior. The same sensation of progressiveness, and of a well-designed profile, can be felt in the fluid changes of direction. The feeling of safety is notable which the S23 transmit even in an extreme situation such as the track. The work done by Bridgestone is excellent, putting a product on the asphalt that gives you full confidence even in the toughest braking sections. In the first phase of the corner, then, when you set the trajectory with the brakes on, the S23s know how to be neutral, with the front however suggesting a certain gentleness when entering. As soon as you push the motorbike into the bend, the tires accompany the descent in a harmonious, never nervous way, and offer consistent grip even on the most challenging bends (we are always talking about a road product!), such as the very fast left-handed downhill in the final part of Kyalami, to be tackled in fifth gear at over 180 “real” km/h with one knee on the ground.

When leaning you always have good support and considerable traction when exiting. They are tires that never suddenly give up, on the contrary. They are sincere and predictable, and have a great ability to report to the pilot when he is about to overdo it, thus allowing him to anticipate any errors. Specifically, the losses of grip of the rear tire are gradual and not sudden, and therefore easily controllable even by not particularly advanced traction controls. All this translates into the possibility of riding even very powerful motorbikes without particular precautions but, indeed, having a lot of fun even on the curbs. During the day, then, a few drops fell from the sky, just long enough to make the asphalt slightly damp, and even in these conditions the S23s gave us a great feeling of safety.

The new Battlax S23 gave us a lot of confidence, even on a difficult track, and they surprised us. Basically for two reasons: even though they are street-approved tyres, they manage to come close to the performance of more specialized products and for the sincerity in their reactions when their limit is reached.