A BMW M5 is always something special, but an M5 Touring goes just that little bit further. Of the six previous M5 models, only two received a break version: the second (or E34) and the fourth (E60) generation. These were also always limited in quantity, because only 891 units of the E34 M5 Touring were sold, while the E60 was limited to 1,025 estate cars. In other words, it has always been difficult to get an M5 Touring… But look what is now under BMW M's Christmas tree?

Not for this Christmas

Indeed: the brand new 5 Series gets an M5 Touring again and we now get to see it better than ever… Or if you ignore its bright red camouflage, which was completely decorated with everything from poinsettias to reindeer and of course BMW M- logos. That wrapping paper is doing its job quite well for the time being because we don't get to see many details yet. However, the sportier bumpers of the M5 are noticeable, as are its roof spoiler and its M-typical mirror caps with extra wings. Furthermore, its shape is of course the most important thing in the entire teaser, because this is not only the most concrete look we have had at the M5, but also at the not yet revealed estate version of the regular 5 Series.

For that reason, don't expect BMW to tear that wrapping paper off its new M5 Touring at Christmas. Both the M5-without-Touring and the Touring-5-without-M have yet to be unveiled, so that makes the combination of the two a complete far-fetched show… And even after its launch, the chance is not non-existent that this will continue to be the case. In the video above, BMW talks about an 'M-List' and the question is asked several times whether you are on that list. This makes us fear that the station wagon version of the upcoming M5 will only be reserved for a select audience and will therefore be released again in a limited edition… We will learn sometime in the course of next year.