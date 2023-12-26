It is almost 100% confirmed that Bully 2 became a reality at Rockstar Games before being cancelled, as new artwork for the game has now been leaked – along with other details and internally discarded games – along with the GTA 5 source code.

This filtration of GTA 5 has left in diapers Rockstar for Christmas, the developer of Take-Two I had plans in PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5 and Xbox, but now it's time to talk about what canceled from PS2 like Bully 2 or GTA Tokyo.

The GTASixInfo Twitter account has revealed to the world a new batch of concept art from the already famous Bully 2the sequel to the game that in Spain we knew as Canis Canem Edit.

In a tweet he leaves several scenarios from the game that now seem to be completely discarded – along with the game per se – and a new look at some of the characters.

It seems that some of these designs were already leaked by the Bully 2 Info accountbut the images of the main character or some interiors are of GTA V source code leaked.

And in case anyone dreams of a remake of Bully (Canis Canem Edit) in Unreal Engine 5, it would be better not to see this impressive fan recreation.

To all this are added other information that was found among the GTA V filessuch as references to Bully 2 and a mysterious Trevor DLC

But with everything that is coming out as a result of all this, wouldn't it have been strange to see the occasional canceled project; and this is where it comes into play Grand Theft Auto Tokyo para PS2.

It is Tweet reveals some lines of said code and the account that published them confirms the assumption: “GTA Tokyo PS2 was real, but Rockstar canceled it.”

Through the red social de Elon Musk There are many other tweets that confirm the same thing, in the PlayStation 2 era There could be another GTA alongside the triad of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas.

Bully 2, GTA Tokyo and much more were hidden in this source code

It is clear that he, she or those responsible for leak this footage from Grand Theft Auto 5 They have made Christmas for Rockstar Games by revealing content that was meant to be buried.

Although he Bully 2 development canceled It was already more of an open secret, the fact that there was a GTA Tokyo in the works for PlayStation 2 It has surely taken many by surprise.

The company itself has yet to come out and offer a statement regarding all this, but it could also be that they don't say anything and avoid the problem as best they can.

To this it must be added that other Revealed aspects of the GTA saga gamelike the original ending of each character was more brutal or that there were 8 DLC planned for the story.

Now they have leaked new art from Bully 2 along with confirmation that GTA Tokyo became a reality for PS2Will we get to see more of this?