Eiichiro Oda is known worldwide as the creator of One Piece. However, his work is not only limited to popular pirate anime. Proof of this is that a new animated series authored by him will be released soon and will be possible to enjoy on Netflix: MONSTERS: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation.

Find out: One Piece: new anime arc already has a date and name, what's next after Wano?

Related video: Signs that reveal a bad game

MONSTERS: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation already has a release date

Ryuma, Freya and Cyrano, protagonists of the anime

In case you don't know, MONSTERS: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation is a single number sleeve what Eiichiro Oda published in his youth. To be exact, He released it in 1994, when he was just 19 years old. and One Piece had not yet been released.

This work will be adapted into an animated series that will debut early next year, on a date to be confirmed. For now, we only know that it will be available in January 2024 and that can be enjoyed through Netflix.

MONSTERS: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation has a relationship with the One Piece universe, since one of its characters is Ryumaa mysterious swordsman who appears in the arc of Thriller Bark. This adaptation also features another swordsman named Cyrano and a young girl named Freya, who survived an attack by a deadly dragon.

This adaptation is directed by none other than Sunghoo Parkwho took over Jujutsu Kaisen 0. We also know that creatives like Takashi Kojima and Hiroaki Tsutsumi They work as character designer and soundtrack composer, respectively.

You can enjoy MONSTERS: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation on Netflix

In case you missed it: It's official: Netflix confirms One Piece Season 2, when will it premiere?

You can find out all the news related to anime in this link.

Related video: The most anticipated bombshells of The Game Awards 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente