Specifically, it is a new line of products starring Pokémon. Higrounda gaming peripheral manufacturer, has announced a collaboration with the franchise:

Peripheral launch:

Starting December 8, 2023, Higround will launch a line of Pokémon-inspired peripherals. Pokémon included: Venusaur, Blastoise, Charizard and Mewtwo from Generation I.

Available products:

4 Summit 65 keyboards. 4 Performance Basecamp 65 keyboards. 5 Base Camp 65 keyboards. 5 mouse pads. 1 bag of gelatin.

You can see them in detail below and check their availability on the official website:

It’s time to make a choice that defines your journey. The @Pokemon + Higround Collection Available 12/8 12PM PT. pic.twitter.com/gBrvZ1fFCV — Higround (@higround) December 4, 2023

Pokémon + Higround Collection

Available 12/8 12PM PThttps://t.co/qdwprkMwBs pic.twitter.com/DzpNpIE5V9 — Higround (@higround) December 4, 2023

