If you are enjoying the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, here we bring you a new free Mystery Gift code before the arrival of Christmas, quite a gift!

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

In this case we are talking about a new special distribution event that has these features:

A special distribution for a customization item related to Teracrystallization. Receive it via Internet until January 30, 2024, with the following code: WEARTERASTALCAP

We remember them the steps To redeem these gifts in Scarlet and Purple:

Open the main menu on your copy of Scarlet or Purple Select 'Poképortal', then 'Mystery Gift' Select 'Receive via Internet'

